UPDATED: Hedley will no longer perform at JUNOs after sexual misconduct allegations

Hedley says sexual misconduct claims are ‘unsubstantiated’

UPDATE: In a statement, the JUNOs have confirmed that Hedley will not be performing, as had been planned, at the 2018 awards.

Canadian rockers Hedley say recent allegations of sexual misconduct are “unsubstantiated.”

The band has posted a message on Facebook to address claims of sexual misconduct involving young fans that emerged on Twitter in recent days.

The Vancouver band’s statement says “there was a time, in the past” when they engaged in “a lifestyle that incorporated certain rock ‘n’ roll cliches.”

However, the group says “there was always a line that we would never cross.”

The group, fronted by Jacob Hoggard and including Dave Rosin, Tommy Mac and Jay Benison, is up for three awards at this year’s Junos and are scheduled to perform.

The statement says the band, which is currently on tour in Canada, “will be evaluating some of our next steps.”

“We appreciate the bravery of those who have come forward with their own stories, and we realize that all of us, as individuals and as a society, can and must do better when it comes to this issue,” reads the statement.

“However, if we are to have a meaningful, open and honest discussion, we all have to accept and respect that there are at least two sides to every story. The recent allegations against us posted on social media are simply unsubstantiated and have not been validated. We would hope that people will bear-in-mind the context in which these unsupported accusations have been made before passing judgment on us as individuals or as a band.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
WestJet diverts flight in B.C. due to fire warning light
Next story
Volunteers sought to help B.C. residents file income taxes

Just Posted

Mama gets new set of wheels in Kelowna

Roxanne Koscielny was given a new car as part of a Mamas for Mamas project

Kelowna seventh most expensive rental market

The price of a one bedroom rental is up 13.7 per cent.

IH declares an end to meningococcal disease outbreak

No additional cases reported since Dec. 28, 2017

It’s byelection day in Kelowna West

Voters in the riding will finally get to elect a new MLA after waiting six months

Human Rights Tribunal to address UBC protocols of sexual assault complaint

Hale said she notified several different officials and was never directed to make a complaint.

Kelowna West voters head to the polls

Voters in the Kelowna West riding hit the polls today to elect a new MLA after waiting six months

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Letter: The best interest of the people, or the developer?

Peachland letter-writer says they are against the approval of the PeachTree Village development

OSO takes a trip through Italian Goliaths

The OSO presents Viva L’Italia in Kelowna Feb. 16, Penticton Feb. 17 and Vernon Feb. 18

Toys, toothbrushes leach toxic metals onto beaches: SFU

Every piece of plastic that reserachers found in Burrard Inlet was contaminated

Volunteers sought to help B.C. residents file income taxes

Community Volunteer Income Tax Program celebrating 47 years of helping folks out

UPDATE: 14 people hurt in ‘catastrophic’ school shooting

Shooter is in custody, police say

Everything you need to know about comfort animals on Canadian airlines

Air Canada only allows emotional support dogs, while Westjet takes accepts a much broader range

UPDATED: Hedley will no longer perform at JUNOs after sexual misconduct allegations

Hedley says sexual misconduct claims are ‘unsubstantiated’

Most Read