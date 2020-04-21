Kaslo Jazz Etc. Festival has been postponed to 2021. Photo: Louis Bockner

UPDATED: Shambhala, Kaslo Jazz Fest postponed to 2021

Nelson’s Pride Parade also won’t run this year

Shambhala Music Festival, the Kaslo Jazz Etc. Festival and Nelson’s annual Pride Parade will not be held in 2020.

Shambhala and Kaslo Jazz each released statements Tuesday announcing the popular events had been pushed back to 2021 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The announcements come after provincial health officer Bonnie Henry said Saturday that large gatherings will not take place this summer in B.C.

“We are truly sorry for any inconvenience our postponement may have caused, and we give our full support and recognition to Dr. Bonnie Henry and her colleagues for the difficult decision they had to make,” said a statement from Shambhala.

Last week the festival said it couldn’t offer ticket refunds if the event was postponed, but that pre-paid tickets could be used for the 2021, 2022 and 2023 events.

Shambhala had previously been held in August, but moved up the date for 2020 to avoid potential disruptions due to seasonal wildfires.

The Kaslo Jazz board of directors meanwhile said the event will be postponed from its original dates in July and August to July 30 to Aug. 1, 2021.

“We would like to graciously thank all of the amazing humans that put their heart and soul into this festival, and to those who have supported us for the last 28 years! This is not the end. It is time now to reflect and plan for the new era of music festivals, and we will do just that. We will all dance again.”

The statement did not say if tickets will be refunded or available for future festivals.

The Pride Parade meanwhile had been scheduled for Sept. 7. In a statement Monday, Kootenay Pride announced the event would not apply for a parade permit this year.

“The Kootenay Pride team is resilient and adept at pulling rainbow rabbits out of hats, and this will be no different. They will be working hard to fill the needs of their community, as well as the community at large, during these wacky times. We all need to spread a bit more love right now.”

Related:Ymir’s Tiny Lights Festival postponed to 2021

Coronavirus

