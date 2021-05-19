In a Jan. 18 notice, Interior Health and Salmon Arm West Elementary confirmed a member of the school community tested positive for COVID-19 and, due to a possible transmission, advised students who ride School District 83's Monkey Bus be monitored for symptoms of the virus. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Upgrades roll in for Okanagan schools

Vernon, Central Okanagan, South Okanagan and Shuswap provincial funds set for capital projects

Okanagan students will be breathing a little easier, riding smoother and enjoying some upgrades at school next year.

Provincial capital project funds are rolling in for the 2021/22 school year, with the Vernon School District gaining the largest share.

More than $4 million is allocated for SD 22 for the following:

• HVAC upgrades at Clarence Fulton and Charles Bloom secondary schools

• Roofing upgrades at Ellison Elementary

• Building envelope upgrades at Lavington Elementary

• Five new buses

READ MORE: Okanagan schools shifting gears to electric buses

The Central Okanagan School District is getting $3.68 million:

• HVAC upgrades at KLO Middle, Peachland Elementary and South Rutland Elementary

• Energy systems upgrades at Mount Boucherie Senior Secondary

• One new bus

Okanagan Skaha School District has $3.37 million on tap:

• HVAC upgrades at Summerland Secondary, Summerland Middle

• HVAC upgrades at Summerland Middle School

• One new bus

More than $2.8 million is coming for the North Okanagan-Shuswap School District:

• HVAC upgrades at Eagle River Secondary, Salmon Arm Secondary – Sullivan

• Energy systems upgrades at Falkland Elementary, South Canoe Elementary

• Three new buses

The Revelstoke School District has more than $1 million on route for:

• Interior construction at Arrow Heights Elementary

• LED lighting upgrades at Arrow Heights Elementary

• One new bus

“With over 1,500 public schools throughout our province, maintaining and improving our facilities is a critical priority to ensure students are learning in healthy, efficient and positive environments, no matter where they live,” Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside said.

“From ventilation and heating to energy efficiency and lighting, increased maintenance funding allows districts to tackle immediate priorities and focus on providing the best learning experience possible for every B.C. student.”

