Uptown Rutland Business Association looking to hire despite COVID-19

In the midst of businesses shuttering and numerous layoffs, the Uptown Rutland Business Association (URBA) is looking to hire an administrative assistant-digital marketing coordinator.

“I think it was just a perfect storm right now, where I’m looking to hire and unfortunately, lots of people are experiencing unemployment,” URBA’s executive director Karen Beaubier said.

“This could be a blessing in disguise for me and someone else. I’m not sure exactly when the actual hiring date would be, but I’ve got to get the ball rolling now anyway.”

Beaubier said she’s looking for someone with strong interpersonal and communication skills, a multitasker, as well as someone who can manage social media platforms, websites, and the member database.

“As long someone is willing to talk to me about the position, they can reach out to me with their resume.”

As for how Rutland businesses are affected during the pandemic, Beaubier said she knows for a fact businesses didn’t want to close and let their people go, and that they still need support.

“I’m encouraging members of the community to continue to shop local in Rutland… you can shop online and support your local restaurants, pharmacies, and other businesses that are struggling right now,” she said.

“Many restaurants are offering grab and go or pick up services for meals, so I encourage people to continue to shop and use local business.”

For more information on URBA’s administrative assistant position, you can go to their website. Applications must include cover letter, resume, and salary expectation and can be emailed to executivedirector@uptownrutland.com.

