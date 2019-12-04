Tennis players in Penticton are asking the city to look at the idea of constructing a public, indoor facility. The renewed interest was triggered by the recent opening of an indoor facility in Salmon Arm. (Photo from Unsplash)

Users renew request for indoor tennis facility in Penticton

“If Salmon Arm, with half our population, can support something like that, why can’t we?”

An interest group is making the case for Penticton to build an indoor tennis facility, to accomodate players year-round.

City council heard a presentation during the committee of the whole on Dec. 3 from Dr. Ali Moshaver, a representative for the group, who provided stats that indicate more children signed up for tennis last year than hockey in Canada.

“This is now the fastest growing sport in Canada. Last year, Tennis Canada reported that more kids were enrolled in tennis programs than any other sport, that includes hockey,” said Moshaver. “So we’re no longer a hockey nation, we’re also becoming a tennis nation.”

Moshaver acknowledged that the current outdoor courts in Penticton can serve the community for roughly half of the year, but he said a public, air-supported indoor tennis bubble would accomodate users year-round and encourage increased usage.

READ MORE: Morning Start: Making Canadian tennis history

He added that during his research for his presentation, he found that in 1982 the city’s bubble was “highly used, despite problems here or there that got fixed.”

“When I reviewed the minutes (from council at that time), it was really the South Okanagan Events Centre that was the trigger. The discussion was, as you remove (the bubble), you’re going to put it somewhere else,” said Moshaver. “But unfortunately, 13 years later it still has not materialized.”

With the recent opening of Salmon Arm’s indoor tennis facility, Moshaver said this has reignited the Penticton tennis community’s interest in constructing a similar facility here.

“We would like to restart the dialogue, the timing could not be better. Tennis is growing, not only in the country but in the Valley,” said Moshaver. “So we are here to collaborate … If Salmon Arm, with half our population, can support something like that, why can’t we?”

READ MORE: Salmon Arm Tennis Club’s indoor courts set for June opening

Moshaver estimated that a public facility of this type would cost roughly $300,000 to $400,000, but this could be offset by a “modest user fee.”

Coun. Jake Kimberley said the challenge with this idea is finding city land that could accomodate the facility, but Coun. Judy Sentes added that it was time for the city to revisit the proposal.

Council voted to direct staff to look at the idea and bring a report with recommendations to a future council meeting.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Jordyn Thomson | Reporter
JordynThomson 
Send Jordyn Thomson an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian families could pay nearly $500 more for food in 2020: report
Next story
Firefighters not at fault for pickup damaged getting out of the way: courts

Just Posted

Kelowna Skating Club sending 5 skaters to Canadian Championships, tying club’s all-time best

Okanagan skaters advance after strong performances at the 2020 Skate Canada Challenge last week

Kelowna grocer One Big Table on its last legs, closing in January

The shop will open for one last hurrah on Jan. 2 to sell any remaining stock

Jauz to bring bass house beats to Kelowna

Jauz and Habsrakt will be performing at Sapphire Nightclub as part of the Dangerous Waters tour

Central Okanagan School District assistant superintendent retires

Vianne Kintzinger has been with the district for 32 years

Okanagan Symphony Orchestra presents Handel’s Messiah

The show will take place on Friday, Dec. 6 at the Kelowna Community Theatre

VIDEO: Trump calls Trudeau ‘two-faced’ after palace gossip goes viral

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared to gossip about Trump in comments caught on camera and microphone

Canadian lacrosse become latest sport to nix ‘midget’ from division names

The association said it plans to implement the new division names for the 2020 box lacrosse season

Coquihalla northbound open following collision

Drivers should expect major delays on Highway 5

Three Blind Mice receives park designation from City of Penticton

City to amend current licence to use agreements to require ‘responsible maintenance and development’

Salmon Arm RCMP found justified in using hose during rooftop standoff

Police watchdog finds officers actions reasonable when man injured in 2018 incident

Straight from DeHart

New Mexican restaurant offers authentic menu

Two charged with attempted murder in Westwold standoff

Darwyn Allen Curtis Sellars, 31, and Jennifer Patricia Singleton, 38, are facing multiple charges

Firefighters not at fault for pickup damaged getting out of the way: courts

A Langley resident sued for $5,000 after scraping her pickup

Users renew request for indoor tennis facility in Penticton

“If Salmon Arm, with half our population, can support something like that, why can’t we?”

Most Read