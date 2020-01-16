The Kelowna Fire Department is investigating a brush fire behind the Capital News Centre on Tuesday. (Files)

Vacant home in Kelowna goes up in flames

The Kelowna Fire Department worked overnight to put out the fire

A vacant home on Lakeshore Road in Kelowna went up in flames around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday night.

According to Tim Laight, platoon captain with the Kelowna Fire Department, his team used a ‘defensive attack’ in an effort to protect two occupied residences beside the bulding.

Four engines, a command unit, and a rescue truck with 17 firefighters responded to the blaze, with assistance from RCMP, paramedics and FortisBC. Flames could be seen coming from the roof and second-story windows.

Despite the efforts by the fire department the house partially collapsed later in the night. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, but the possibility of squatters being linked to the cause is something they’re looking into.

The home is owned by the City of Kelowna.

READ MORE: Kelowna thieves strike again, stealing car from garage

READ MORE: RCMP seize smorgasbord of drugs in Kelowna raid

@Niftymittens14
daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Blast of winter continues across B.C., bringing frigid weather and more snow
Next story
VIDEO: Prince Harry takes on first duties since royal crisis talks

Just Posted

Vacant home in Kelowna goes up in flames

The Kelowna Fire Department worked overnight to put out the fire

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the move… to Kelowna?

The royal couple is looking for some new digs and Kelowna has a lot to offer!

Film industry brings almost $24 million to Okanagan economy in 2019

Over 30 Okanagan films helped to bring in total dollar amount

Kelowna is eighth most expensive Canadian city to rent: Report

Cost for renting a one-bedroom unit in Kelowna has increased by 3.8 per cent to $1,350 in last year

Kelowna thieves strike again, stealing car from garage

‘Unfortunately, it is everywhere. It’s just really sad to feel so invaded’

VIDEO: Prince Harry takes on first duties since royal crisis talks

Britain’s Press Association says Duke of Sussex to carry on meetings into next week

Okanagan Symphony brings new life to old rock favourites

Orchestral Rock Odyssey plays Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon this weekend

Blast of winter continues across B.C., bringing frigid weather and more snow

A number of weather warnings continued Thursday as winter storms continue in B.C.

Beer-league hockey player awarded $700,000 for body check that caused head injury

Ontario court rules in a March 2012 incident in which a 36-year-old hit his head on the ice

We asked: should Meghan and Harry move to Penticton?

We asked locals why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should settle down in Peach City.

Costumers for ‘Riverdale,’ ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ net award nominations

Canadian Alliance of Film and Television Costume Arts and Design awards set to air March 1

RCMP creating DNA profiles to help identify Canadians killed in Iran plane crash

Mounties coordinating the gathering of physical evidence at the crash site

Meth package shot into B.C. prison with bow and arrow

Investigation now underway and security has been increased

Morning Start: Why beet juice can be used to battle icy roads

Your morning start for Thursday, January 16, 2020

Most Read