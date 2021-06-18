Fraser Health registered nurse Kai Kayibadi draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., Monday, May 17, 2021. Youth in a community that had Nunavut’s biggest outbreak of COVID-19 will each get a $100 gift card if they get a jab this weekend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Fraser Health registered nurse Kai Kayibadi draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., Monday, May 17, 2021. Youth in a community that had Nunavut’s biggest outbreak of COVID-19 will each get a $100 gift card if they get a jab this weekend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vaccinated youth in Nunavut community to receive $100 gift card

Vaccination clinics are offering $25 dollar vouchers and $500 draw prizes

Youth in a community that had Nunavut’s biggest outbreak of COVID-19 will each get a $100 gift card if they get a jab this weekend.

Anyone aged 12 to 17 in Arviat can get a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at their local health centre as eligibility for teens continues to roll out in Nunavut through June and July.

ALSO READ: Public measures will be lifted: Alberta will enter Stage 3 on Canada Day

Local and provincial governments across the country are offering incentives to get vaccinated — including free hotdogs in Quebec and draws to win travel and vacation packages in Alberta.

In Iqaluit, where an outbreak of COVID-19 continues, vaccination clinics are offering $25 dollar vouchers and $500 draw prizes.

The gift cards being offered to youth in Arviat can be spent at any store in the small community.

There were 339 cases of COVID-19 in Arviat, where an outbreak shut down the community for over six months and resulted in the death of one person.

The Canadian Press

Most Read