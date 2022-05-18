Vaccine clinic open for kids in Kelowna today

Kids aged 5 to 11 are getting COVID-19 vaccines at community clinics around B.C., like this one in Victoria, Nov. 29, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic is open in Kelowna today for children aged five to 11.

Parents can book their children in for a vaccine at the Community Health Services Centre on Doyle Avenue.

If today doesn’t work, the clinic will be open again May 28.

Vaccinations for children will be available in West Kelowna at the health centre on Carrington Road on Friday.

Bookings can be made here.

