Kids aged 5 to 11 are getting COVID-19 vaccines at community clinics around B.C., like this one in Victoria, Nov. 29, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
Vaccine clinic open for kids in Kelowna today
Parents can book an appointment online
A COVID-19 vaccination clinic is open in Kelowna today for children aged five to 11.
Parents can book their children in for a vaccine at the Community Health Services Centre on Doyle Avenue.
If today doesn’t work, the clinic will be open again May 28.
Vaccinations for children will be available in West Kelowna at the health centre on Carrington Road on Friday.
Bookings can be made here.
@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.
COVID-19vaccination registryvaccines
Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.