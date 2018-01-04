Accident at Highway 97 and Dilworth Jan. 4, 2018. - Image: Warren Henderson

Van into pole on Highway and Dilworth

Kelowna accident over the lunch hour has one person injured

At least one person suffered minor injuries in an accident on Highway 97 and Dilworth Thursday afternoon.

A mini-van appears to have hit a light standard at the intersection.

Police were called to the scene after reports that it was a possible hit and run while ambulance was also called to treat injuries suffered. The Kelowna Fire Department was also on scene.

Traffic was being blocked on Dilworth while the accident was being investigated.

