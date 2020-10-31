(Photo courtesy of David Ogilvie)

Update: No injuries after van fire in West Kelowna

Two fire engines raced to the scene, on Dobbin Road near Scotiabank

Update:

A correspondent on scene reports there were no injuries as a result of the car fire, which was put out by fire crews on Highway 97, northbound.

Original:

West Kelowna emergency crews are responding to a van on fire at the Westbank Towne Centre.

The call, which came in around 2:20 pm. this afternoon (Oct. 31) sent two fire engines racing to the scene, at 2475 Dobbin Road near Scotiabank.

No more information is known at this time. Possible injuries are unknown.

More to come.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

