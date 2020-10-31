Update: No injuries after van fire in West Kelowna

Two fire engines raced to the scene, on Dobbin Road near Scotiabank

Update:

A correspondent on scene reports there were no injuries as a result of the car fire, which was put out by fire crews on Highway 97, northbound.

Original:

West Kelowna emergency crews are responding to a van on fire at the Westbank Towne Centre.

The call, which came in around 2:20 pm. this afternoon (Oct. 31) sent two fire engines racing to the scene, at 2475 Dobbin Road near Scotiabank.

No more information is known at this time. Possible injuries are unknown.

