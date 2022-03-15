Van smashes into Andres in Kelowna. (Gary Barnes/ Capital News)

Van smashes into Andres in Kelowna

The van collided with the building sometime around 7 a.m.

A van smashed into the side of Andres Car Audio at the corner of Spall Road and Harvey Avenue, Tuesday morning.

The incident happened about 7 a.m. when the van apparently left the road and collided into the building, smashing through the front glass window.

Fire crews were reportedly on the scene following the crash, however, by 8 a.m. all emergency personnel were gone.

The van was badly damaged in the crash.

It’s unclear what caused the crash or if there were any injuries.

Van smashes into Andres in Kelowna. (Gary Barnes/ Capital News)

