Van smashes into Andres in Kelowna

The van collided with the building sometime around 7 a.m.

A van smashed into the side of Andres Car Audio at the corner of Spall Road and Harvey Avenue, Tuesday morning.

The incident happened about 7 a.m. when the van apparently left the road and collided into the building, smashing through the front glass window.

Fire crews were reportedly on the scene following the crash, however, by 8 a.m. all emergency personnel were gone.

The van was badly damaged in the crash.

It’s unclear what caused the crash or if there were any injuries.

