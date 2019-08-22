B.C. man tells judge he attempted suicide a month before daughters’ murders

Andrew Berry takes stand in his defense for December 2017 deaths of young daughters

*Warning: This story contains disturbing content about suicide and violence.

The Oak Bay father charged with the double murder of his two young daughters took the stand for a second day on Thursday.

Andrew Berry, 45, is accused of murdering six-year-old Chloe and four-year-old Aubrey, who were found dead in his apartment on Christmas Day 2017. He is the defence team’s first witness in their case following months of Crown evidence and witnesses in the Vancouver Law Courts.

Defence lawyer Kevin McCullough continued the morning with questions about Berry’s mental state in the month before the girls were murdered. Berry testified Wednesday that he had become embroiled in gambling debts to a Chinese ‘loan shark’ named Paul. He said by November 2017 his finances “had totally eroded.”

“I was – the simplest way to put it is – depressed,” Berry told the courtroom.

Berry testified that on Nov. 28, 2017 he spent about 40 minutes researching suicide methods. He said he went to the liquor store, bought a bottle of rum and wrote a suicide note for his sister in which he attempted to blame his parents and Sarah Cotton, the mother of his children, for his suicide.

McCullough directed Berry to read from the suicide note, which included directives for raising his daughters.

“Please raise my girls to tell it like it is. They have two rules: listen to me and protect your sister,” he read.

When asked why he had included that passage, Berry said he “just wanted the two of them to look after each other.” He paused, and his face became red as he released some sobs, rocking back and forth on the stand.

Berry said he attempted to hang himself that day, but woke up the next day “sore and hungover.”

