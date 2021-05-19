File photo

Vancouver police warn of spike in construction thefts as lumber prices rise

Police have had reports of thefts in at least seven construction sites since January

Construction companies in Vancouver are being encouraged to take extra precautions to prevent theft as the cost of lumber surges.

Vancouver police say the department has seen a “significant increase” in break and enters at construction sites this year.

Sgt. Steve Addison says in many cases the thieves have made off with thousands of dollars’ worth of plywood and other building materials.

On May 10, Addison says three pallets of roofing shingles and 60 sheets of plywood were taken after being left unsecured at a construction site.

He says police have had reports of thefts in at least seven construction sites since January, and in one case thieves got away with more than $10,000 worth of plywood.

Police in several other provinces have reported similar thefts coinciding with the ballooning cost of lumber.

Addison says police don’t know yet if the thefts in Vancouver are the work of one or more thieves.

“But due to the amount of materials being stolen, it’s likely the thieves are using a large truck or moving van.”

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Tree poaching from public forests increasing in B.C. as lumber hits record prices

RELATED: Wood products pricing surge expected to persist, raising 2021 house, renovation costs

Previous story
UPDATE: Man allegedly lighting Vernon fires with blowtorch arrested
Next story
Alaska cruise ticket sales resumption raises tourism hopes

Just Posted

(Facebook/Gallagher's Canyon Golf Club)
GolfBC Championship to return to Kelowna in September

Pending government approval, the tournament will take place at Gallagher’s Canyon Golf Course

A TV movie shot in Peachland is premiering on Friday, May 21. (Before & After Media)
Peachland stars in TV movie, premiering Friday

The film also stars Okanagan actors

Seger Nelson dancers McKeely Borger and Val Chou in taqəš. (Contributed)
Vernon-raised choreographer to close out Kelowna Ballet’s digital season

Season finale a dedicated night of dance honouring frontline health-care workers

Several Peachland residents gathered to take a stand against clearcut logging to protect the community’s watershed in March 2021. (Twila Amato/Black Press Media file)
Peachland opposes new forestry road in watershed

The road would accommodate future harvesting activities at the watershed

Soumia Bentefrit holds up a sign that reads “Palestine Lives Matter” during a solidarity march and rally for Palestinians that was hosted in Kelowna on May 15. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Kelowna residents host solidarity rally for Palestine

Demonstrators condemned the violence against Palestinians and called on the federal government to stop selling weapons to Israel.

A person receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
COVID-19 vaccine appointments offered for B.C. kids 12-17

B.C. records 521 new cases Wednesday, 340 in hospital

Ginger is being called a hero after the dog’s remains were found in the Osoyoos house fire. Ginger saved the home owner and went back to save the cat. (Submitted)
Firefighters confirm ‘hero’ dog Ginger died in Osoyoos house fire

Ginger saved the homeowner’s life and is thought to have gone back in to save the cat

RCMP officers stop vehicles at one of the COVID-19 essential travel stops on highways into B.C.’s Lower Mainland. (B.C. RCMP photo)
B.C. RCMP stepping up COVID-19 road checks for long weekend

30 drivers voluntarily turned around last weekend

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Vancouver Canucks’ J.T. Miller, right, crashes into the net after being checked as Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom follows the play during third period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Wednesday, May 19, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Last-place Canucks end regular season with 6-2 loss to Calgary Flames

Vancouver finishes in basement of NHL’s North Division

Construction is a booming industry around town, including work at the 27th Street lot next to Co-op, where a car wash and Triple O’s are being built. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Construction hammers ahead in Vernon

Building permits and values on pace to beat 2020

Artist’s illustration of the proposed Kitimat LNG facility at Bish Cove near Kitimat. (Kitimat LNG illustration)
Australian energy giant Woodside follows Chevron and bails on LNG project in northwest B.C.

The $30 billion Kitimat LNG project no longer fits into the company’s development plans, says Woodside

(Pxhere)
Pregnant or breastfeeding and got the COVID vaccine? B.C. researchers launch registry

Vaccine myths have led to some hesitation among pregnant people or those trying to conceive

In this image from video, Demi Lovato performs during the Celebrating America event on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, following the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States. (Biden Inaugural Committee via AP)
Demi Lovato comes forward as nonbinary in new podcast: ‘I was ignoring my truth’

‘It’s going to take a while for people to get used to’

Most Read