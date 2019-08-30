DEVELOPMENT VARIANCE A variance has been approved for the rezoning of a Cartwright Avenue property. (Image courtesy of the District of Summerland)

Variance approved for two-lot subdivision in Summerland

Application for Cartwright Avenue property consistent with Official Community Plan for the area

A development variance permit has been approved for a Cartwright Avenue property to allow for a two-lot subdivision at the site.

The property, at 13615 Cartwright Ave., has a total area of 1,185.1 square metres and is within the RSD1 zone.

The zoning requires lots with a minimum of 450 square metres.

READ ALSO: Development permit approved for Summerland lakefront project

READ ALSO: Large development affects Summerland building permit statistics

The subdivision will have one lot with 567 square metres and a second lot with 566 square metres, accessed from Kenyon Road.

Development planner Kevin Taylor said the property is in the low density residential designation in the Official Community Plan. This designation allows for up to 22 units per hectare. The subdivision conforms to these requirements.

“The proposed subdivision is consistent with the density anticipated in the OCP and will result in infill development consistent with the character of the surrounding neighbourhood,” Taylor said in a report to council.

To allow for the two-lot subdivision, the variance changes the rear setback from 7.5 metres to 6.1 metres and reduces the minim required lot depth from 30 metres to 24.76 metres on the second lot.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Back to school in North Okanagan drives bus fee upset

Just Posted

Jitters not an issue for UBC Okanagan softball squad ahead of first-ever season

The women’s Heat squad starts their season Aug. 30

Kelowna teen saved by blood transfusion shares story, encourages donors

Isabella Perini, 16, survived a medical emergency last year thanks to blood transfusion

Water quality advisory issued for Kelowna’s Rotary Beach

The beach has not been closed but signs have been posted on the beach

Firing women up at first-of-its-kind Kelowna conference

Ignite Okanagan Women’s Conference will equip Kelowna women with habits, skills, tools

Undermanned Warriors ousted 9-1 in pre-season action

The Warriors hosted the Penticton Vees Wednesday night

Scheer says Liberals deflecting from scandals with abortion, same-sex marriage

Conservatives had been expecting Andrew Scheer’s record to be an issue for them during the campaign

Variance approved for two-lot subdivision in Summerland

Application for Cartwright Avenue property consistent with Official Community Plan for the area

Tribunal rejects B.C. man’s claim he was banned from yoga studio due to sex addiction

Human Rights Tribunal rules ‘no reasonable prospect’ that Erik Rutherford’s complaint would be proven

History made: Drone successfully takes prescription drugs to B.C. island

Drone carried pharmaceuticals from Duncan to Salt Spring Island

B.C. man denies he made plans to kill himself on day his daughters were killed

Andrew Berry has told his trial he owned thousands of dollars to a loan shark

Grief, anger as family mourns Langley teen who died of apparent overdose

A funeral remembered Carson’s fun-loving life and called for change in the community

Back to school in North Okanagan drives bus fee upset

New school bus fee gets failing grade from parents

COLUMN: Taking a television trip back in time

Old shows have found new life in reboots

Summerland exhibit features works by 35 artists

Mixed and Merged will be show until Sept. 26

Most Read