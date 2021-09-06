A vehicle accident involving two cars at Harvey Avenue and Banks Road has closed the Northbound lanes in the area. (Clayton Whitelaw/Capital News)

A vehicle accident involving two cars at Harvey Avenue and Banks Road has closed the Northbound lanes in the area. (Clayton Whitelaw/Capital News)

Vehicle accident by Walmart in Kelowna stalls traffic

Motorists are asked to turn onto Banks Road

A vehicle accident involving two cars at Harvey Avenue and Banks Road has closed the Northbound lanes in the area.

Motorists are asked to turn onto Banks Road and to expect delays as traffic is slow in the area. Two RCMP and one firetruck are responding to the scene. No injuries were reported.

More to come.

READ MORE: More cougar sightings in Kelowna; not unusual for time of year

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaTraffic

Previous story
Summerland resident pleading for help finding lost dog
Next story
Okanagan College to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics at multiple campuses

Just Posted

School zones will be in effect every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a posted speed limit of 30 km/h. (Joti Grewal/Langley Advance Times)
Kelowna RCMP reminds motorists to pay attention to school zones

Wildland firefighter Ty Feldinger works on steep terrain to put out hot spots remaining from a controlled burn the B.C. Wildfire Service conducted to help contain the White Rock Lake wildfire on Okanagan Indian Band land, northwest of Vernon on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
West Kelowna residential waste and recycling centre expands hours for wildfire-impacted residents

Some of Canada’s Armed Forces personnel (BC Wildfire Service/Twitter)
Canadian Armed Forces end wildfire deployment in B.C.

Okanagan College, Vernon campus. (Vernon Morning Star/Brendan Shykora)
Okanagan College to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics at multiple campuses