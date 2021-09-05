UPDATE: Vehicle accident cleared north of Kelowna

Emergency crews were on the scene and traffic control was directing single lane alternating traffic

Update 4:58 p.m.

A vehicle accident at Highway 97 and Commonwealth Road has been cleared. Traffic is now back to normal in the area.

A vehicle accident northbound at Highway 97 and Commonwealth Road has slowed traffic in the area.

Emergency crews are on the scene and traffic is getting by on the median. Motorists are asked to slow down and expect delays.

#BCHwy97 – NB vehicle incident at Commonwealth Rd north of #Kelowna. Both NB lanes are closed, traffic is getting by on the median. Please pass with care and expect delays.

Next update time at approximately 3:00PM PDT.

More info: https://t.co/BH57HvC20s — DriveBC (@DriveBC) September 5, 2021

