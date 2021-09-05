A vehicle accident northbound at Highway 97 and Commonwealth Road has slowed traffic in the area. (Black Press file photo)

UPDATE: Vehicle accident cleared north of Kelowna

Emergency crews were on the scene and traffic control was directing single lane alternating traffic

Update 4:58 p.m.

A vehicle accident at Highway 97 and Commonwealth Road has been cleared. Traffic is now back to normal in the area.

A vehicle accident northbound at Highway 97 and Commonwealth Road has slowed traffic in the area.

Emergency crews are on the scene and traffic is getting by on the median. Motorists are asked to slow down and expect delays.

More to come.

READ MORE: Hiker rescued after falling from cliff above Kelowna service road

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaLake CountryTraffic

Previous story
Over 300 people attend People’s Party leader Maxime Bernier rally in Kelowna
Next story
Okanagan city mourns passing of beloved councillor

Just Posted

A vehicle accident northbound at Highway 97 and Commonwealth Road has slowed traffic in the area. (Black Press file photo)
UPDATE: Vehicle accident cleared north of Kelowna

Hunters are being reminded by the B.C. Wildfire Service there is no hunting in the White Rock Lake wildfire area. (Black Press - file photo)
Hunters reminded to stay out of White Rock Lake wildfire area

The Killiney Beach water system is under a Do Not Consume notice issued by the Regional District of Central Okanagan Thursday, Sept. 2. The system has been damaged in the White Rock Lake wildfire. (Morning Star - file photo)
Do Not Consume water notice still in place for system off Westside Road

The Kelowna Taiwnaese Cultural Society and the Vancouver Taiwanese Film Festival will be hosting the first annual Okanagan Taiwanese Film Festival from Sept. 10 to Sept. 19. (Contributed)
Virtual Taiwanese film festival coming to the Okanagan