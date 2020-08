The incident happened about 8:15 a.m.

RCMP is on scene of a vehicle in Okanagan Lake off Highway 97.

The vehicle left the road about 8:15 a.m., Thursday, near Peachland and crashed into the water.

A tow truck is on scene removing the vehicle from the lake.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured or what caused the vehicle to crash.

car crash