Vehicle crashes into parked car on Ellis Street

The driver involved in the crash may have suffered a medical issue

An elderly man is being cared for by BC Ambulance after the vehicle he was driving smashed into a parked car at 919 Ellis Street.

The incident happened just before 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Emergency crews remain on scene; however, Ellis remains open to traffic.

Witnesses to the collision believe the man may have suffered a medical issue. It was raining at the time of the crash and roads were wet.

The owner of the parked car has been notified.

