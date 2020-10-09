Vehicle crashes into parked car on Ellis Street

An elderly man is being cared for by BC Ambulance after the vehicle he was driving smashed into a parked car at 919 Ellis Street.
The incident happened just before 9:30 a.m. Friday.
Emergency crews remain on scene; however, Ellis remains open to traffic.
Witnesses to the collision believe the man may have suffered a medical issue. It was raining at the time of the crash and roads were wet.
The owner of the parked car has been notified.
