Vehicle crashes into tree at Kelowna Costco

Fire crews and an ambulance are now on scene

A man drove into the trees in the Costco parking. (Daniel Taylor - Capital News)

A vehicle was sent into the trees on Thursday morning, Sept. 17.

BCEHS is now on scene, as well as a Kelowna Fire Department truck.

A witness said the driver went into the trees in the Costco parking lot. The man was responsive but short of breath when he got out of the vehicle. He was seen walking around for a bit before falling unconscious. The witness said it seemed like the man had suffered from a heart attack.

Emergency crews are now doing CPR on him.

His wife, the other occupant of the vehicle, is uninjured and has left the scene.

Traffic on Highway 33 is unaffected.

More to come.

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Follow me on Twitter