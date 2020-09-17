A man drove into the trees in the Costco parking. (Daniel Taylor - Capital News)

Vehicle crashes into tree at Kelowna Costco

Fire crews and an ambulance are now on scene

A vehicle was sent into the trees on Thursday morning, Sept. 17.

BCEHS is now on scene, as well as a Kelowna Fire Department truck.

A witness said the driver went into the trees in the Costco parking lot. The man was responsive but short of breath when he got out of the vehicle. He was seen walking around for a bit before falling unconscious. The witness said it seemed like the man had suffered from a heart attack.

Emergency crews are now doing CPR on him.

His wife, the other occupant of the vehicle, is uninjured and has left the scene.

Traffic on Highway 33 is unaffected.

More to come.

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s 1st mental health and addictions minister won’t be seeking re-election
Next story
Okanagan volunteers slowing down speeders

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP urge care as theft from vehicles continue

Police said a majority of the thefts have been reported in the downtown core

Man pleads guilty to robbing four Kelowna gas stations in 24 hours

Kyle Watts-Watling pleaded guilty to robbing four Rutland gas stations in 2019

Vehicle crashes into tree at Kelowna Costco

Fire crews and an ambulance are now on scene

Demolition scheduled for former downtown Kelowna McDonald’s

The site was the subject of a lengthy lawsuit between the City of Kelowna and McDonald’s that was recently resolved

Indigenous Languages Exhibit to stop at Okanagan Heritage Museum

The exhibit celebrates the resilience and diversity of Indigenous languages in the face of change

Okanagan volunteers slowing down speeders

Speed Watch program back in action with schools back in session

B.C.’s 1st mental health and addictions minister won’t be seeking re-election

MLA Judy Darcy is the fifth cabinet minister not intending to run in the next election

South Okanagan Dragon Boat Festival marks what would have been 20th year

COVID-19 forced the festival to postpone until 2021

Ashton questions need for fall provincial election

MLA for riding of Penticton has served in legislature since 2013

B.C. driver charged for allegedly speeding while sleeping in Tesla on Alberta highway

Incident took place in July

British Columbians disheartened by Nanaimo Bar mislabel of ‘Canadian Chocolate Bar’

BuzzFeed Canada has since apologized

Vancouver’s shuttered aquarium searching for financial solution amid pandemic

The aquarium needs about $1 million a month to cover its costs

B.C., Alberta sending nearly 300 fire personnel by Friday to help battle wildfires in Oregon

Some 230 firefighters, most from British Columbia but including a number from Alberta, will be deployed Friday

B.C. government set to release plan to recharge economy after COVID-19 blow

The announcement comes as daily cases of COVID-19 surpass 100

Most Read