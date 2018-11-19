Image: Kristi Patton

Vehicle crashes over embankment in Penticton

Emergency responders are on scene after a vehicle went over an embankment along Carmi Avenue.

Update 10:15 a.m.

A coroner is reported to be on the scene of the motor vehicle incident that occurred on Carmi Avenue earlier this morning. The road is open to single-lane alternating traffic while emergency personnel continue to investigate.

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a violent crash along Carmi Avenue.

A car has reportedly gone over the side of the road along the 1700 block of Carmi, crashing into the Superior Peat lot below and landing on its roof.

Emergency responders are on scene and are not yet providing details on the cause of the crash or the extent of injuries.

However, early reports from the scene indicate this crash may have been fatal.

More to come.

