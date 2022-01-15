UPDATE: Highway 97 closed south of Vernon due to vehicle incident

The approximate location of a vehicle incident affecting traffic on Highway 97 south of Vernon. (Google image)

Update, 9:30 a.m.

Highway 97 is closed in both directions south of Vernon.

Earlier this morning, DriveBC received reports of a vehicle fire on the highway near Vista Road.

Around 9:30 a.m., it announced the highway was closed in both directions due to a vehicle incident between Birnie and Clerke roads.

The two-vehicle crash is serious and police are currently investigating, said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

A detour has been established and all traffic is being directed to Mission Road and Commonage Road.

Original story:

A vehicle fire is impeding southbound traffic on Highway 97 near Vernon.

DriveBC reported a vehicle was on fire near Vista Road at 8:46 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15.

At that time, crews were on their way to the scene and motorists were told to expect delays.

