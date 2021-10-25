Vehicle incident slows morning traffic on Harvey Avenue

The call came in at 7:45 a.m.

A vehicle incident is slowing down Monday’s early morning traffic.

The collision is affecting the corner of Harvey Avenue and Gordon Drive. It is unclear how many vehicles were involved in the collision, but one car remains on scene, blocking the middle of the intersection.

The left turning lane on Harvey from downtown is blocked, so you may have to take an alternate route.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

We will update this story as more details become available.

READ MORE: One man dead after serious collision in downtown Kelowna

@twilamam

twila.amato@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.