Vehicle incident stalls traffic on Highway 1 east of Salmon Arm

Update, 12:05 p.m., July 6

Drive BC confirmed Highway 1 is open to single lane alternating traffic at the scene of a vehicle incident east of Salmon Arm.

Original story

Traffic on Highway 1 east of Salmon Arm has stalled due to a vehicle incident.

A Drive BC notification from 11:20 a.m., July 6, placed the incident between Canoe Beach Drive NE and Bernie Road, 16 kilometres east of Salmon Arm. The road was reported to be closed with an assessment in progress, though drivers on the Facebook page Shuswap Road Report said traffic had been reduced to single lane.

#BCHwy1 – Reports of a highway closure at Kangaroo Rd (16 km east of Salmon Arm), between #SalmonArm and #Sicamous. Crews are en route. Please drive with care and expect delays. pic.twitter.com/LeKOiFG70o — DriveBC (@DriveBC) July 6, 2020

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Salmon Arm