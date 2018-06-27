Driver flees scene after striking woman pushing stroller

The woman had two children in the stroller when she was hit on June 26, according to Kelowna RCMP.

The Kelowna RCMP is investigating after a woman, pushing a stroller carrying two children, was injured during an early morning hit and run.

On June 26, at 8:56 a.m., the RCMP received a report of a hit and run collision which took place between a woman pushing two young children in a stroller and a motor vehicle in the intersection of Gerstmar Road and Elwyn Road in Kelowna, the RCMP said in a news release.

Police have learned that the woman had reportedly been walking north on Gerstmar, crossing Elwyn Road when she noticed a vehicle accelerating toward her. The woman managed to push the stroller out of the way before being struck on her left side. She reported being sent into the air before landing hard on the pavement. The vehicle did not stop and it departed eastbound on Elwyn Road, the release said.

The force of the impact caused numerous injuries and she was treated for these injuries. The two children, aged three and five were not injured.

The unknown vehicle involved in the incident has been described to police as a newer blue four-door sedan. The vehicle could have markings or damage to its left front passenger side.

The RCMP is asking residents who live in the area with property cameras and in-dash cameras to review their video footage and contact police if they believe the collision or vehicle was caught on camera.

If you witnessed this incident, and have not yet spoken to police you are urged to contact the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section at 250-762-3300. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Body found outside Kelowna Tim Hortons

Just Posted

Police seek alleged up-skirt photographer

Man sought after witness says she saw him using cell phone to take pictures of her friend

Body found outside Kelowna Tim Hortons

Mounties don’t believe the circumstances to be suspicious.

Sylix artist’s mural on display for long weekend in Kelowna

The mural is apart of the collective Rethink150:Indigenous Truth

Lake Country earns award for outstanding internal customer service

The district is the winner of the Community Building category of Jostle Awards 2017.

Kelowna chamber to remain in building

Tourism Kelowna has now moved out and into its new downtown lakefront visitor centre

Okanagan horse fundraiser a success

The North Okanagan Therapeutic Riding Association held its first barn dance fundraiser on Saturday.

Jury acquits Ontario homeowner in fatal shooting of unarmed Indigenous man

Peter Khill, 28, admitted he shot Jon Styres but said he fired in self-defence, believing Styres was about to shoot him.

Police ID body found in Atlanta Braves ballpark cooler

Police in suburban Atlanta say a body found inside a beer cooler belongs to a Minnesota man.

Court blocks bid for injunction to halt Alberta gay-straight alliance law

Judge dismisses request to put Alberta gay-straight alliance law on hold

Bail for B.C. man accused in murder case

Michael Bonin’s body was found by a passerby on Peers Creek Forest Service Road north of Hope

KWIC swimmers bag 18 medals at home meet

Kelowna-West Kelowna integrated club hosts Tier One provincials at H2o.

Silver lining for U13 girls at SX Cup

Kelowna United/Junior Heat girls finish second at soccer tournament in Surrey.

B.C.-born soldier believed drowned in Ottawa River

Quebec Hyrdo lowering water level to assist in underwater search

COLUMN: Don’t judge a man by his limbs

One-armed reporter takes up boxing

Most Read