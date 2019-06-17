Vehicle smashes sign and cars in a parking lot in South Okanagan

A driver in Ford Expedition crashed into two other vehicles in Summerland, resulting serious but non life-threatening injuries. (Black Press file photo)

Three people were sent to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries on Friday morning, after a three-vehicle crash at the high school in Summerland.

On June 14 at 8:30 a.m., police said the driver of a Ford Expedition lost control after dropping off a passenger in the Summerland Secondary School parking lot.

Police said the Ford Expedition, possibly suffering from mechanical issues, began to rev up uncontrollably. As a result, the driver was unable to stop the vehicle from driving across the road.

The vehicle then struck a sign and crashed with two other vehicles in an adjacent parking lot.

The passengers of the two other vehicles sustained serious, non-life threatening injuries.

One of the drivers had to be rescued by the Summerland Fire Department. All vehicles involved sustained significant damage.

READ MORE: Highway 97 clear following crash near Summerland

“At this time in the morning, several students were being dropped off and walking into school,” said Penticton RCMP Const. James Grandy. “It is very fortunate no one else was injured as a result.”

Police said a mechanical examination will likely occur.

Robin Grant
Reporter, Penticton Western News
