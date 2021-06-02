An electric vehicle caravan went through Vernon Saturday, May 29, 2021, with the hopes of spreading awareness about the benefits of cutting down on carbon emissions in transportation. (Contributed).

Vernon caravan charges interest in electric vehicles

The fleet of 27 EVs included one of the city’s two electric school buses

An electric vehicle caravan set out in Vernon Saturday (May 29) with the hopes of charging people’s interest in going net-zero, wherever they’re going.

Organized by the Sustainable Environment Network Society (SENS), a total of 27 electric vehicles took part in the awareness initiative, including four City of Vernon vehicles and one of Vernon’s two new electric school buses.

Each vehicle displayed a neon sign with a simple message: ‘E-Cars Benefit Our Climate.’

“That was the focus or the theme of our caravan, was to let people know that there are solutions to the climate change problem,” SENS director Terry Dyck said.

Transportation is the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) in Vernon, according to the city’s Climate Action Committee. Dyck said he was glad to see members of that committee take part in the caravan.

“The City of Vernon is doing their part by using electric cars.”

In past years the event was held in the Schubert Centre parking lot, but not wanting to attract a public crowd amid COVID-19, the organizers opted for a slightly different rollout.

“It was more of an event for people with electric vehicles to get together and show off their cars a little bit.”

If a fleet of 27 EVs seems small, the number of electric cars on the road is only expected to grow in the coming years.

As Dyck points out, most major car companies are committing to a phase-out of combustion-powered vehicles. General Motors (GM), for instance, announced earlier this year it plans to go 100 per cent electric by 2035.

The cost of buying an electric vehicle is a potential barrier to entry, and Dyck says government grants designed to encourage e-car purchases can help. B.C. has a $5,000 rebate program, as does the federal government. There is also the Scrap-It BC program, which offers up to $6,000 for residents to scrap their old vehicle and purchase an EV through a participating dealership.

