Vernon councillor dies suddenly

The City of Vernon is in mourning.

Councillor Bob Spiers died suddenly Monday evening at the age of 71.

“It is with profound sadness and shock that I announce the passing of Councillor Bob Spiers,” said Vernon Mayor Akbal Mund. “Bob was in council meetings yesterday, serving the residents of Vernon until shortly before his death.

“Our hearts go out to Bob’s wife of 41 years, Nancy, and his children Greg, 36, a program developer for the BBC; Chris, 34, an RCMP member; and Pamela 32, a teacher. He leaves behind a wonderful and strong family and I know they will be a great source of comfort and support to one another.”

Spiers was first elected to Vernon council in 2008.

During his tenure he served on many important city committees including the advisory planning committee, the audit committee, the finance committee, the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee, the Heritage Advisory Committee and the Environmental Advisory Committee, among others.

He was an active and dedicated member of council, known for his diligence in all financial matters, always with the goal of getting the best value for residents’ tax dollars.

Spiers wrote and published the Vernon Blog, an open newsletter to help keep the citizens of Vernon up to date on council happenings and local and national issues.

“We are privileged to have known and worked with Bob Spiers. We will always miss Bob’s great sense of humour, and the hard work and the dedication to the residents of Vernon that Bob was known for,” said Mund. “We will miss him dearly.”

Funeral arrangements are pending. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada are appreciated.

There will be no byelection held to fill Spiers’ seat. Business will be conducted by the five remaining councillors and mayor until municipal elections are held in October.