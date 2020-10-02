Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a collision involving a vehicle and cyclist in the 2400 block of 33rd Street Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. (Black Press file)

Vernon cyclist ticketed after crash with vehicle

34-year-old cyclist ticketed for not wearing helmet, riding carelessly, RCMP says

A cyclist involved in a collision with a vehicle was transported to hospital and issued a ticket by Vernon police Thursday.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to reports of a collision involving a cyclist in the 2400 block of 33rd Street around 2:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, along with BC Ambulance Service.

After interviewing witnesses and those involved, police issued the 34-year-old cyclist a violation ticket for careless cycling and failing to wear a helmet, media officer Const. Chris Terleski said.

The cyclist was transported to hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Out of the shadows: Illuminating Revelstoke’s overdose crisis

READ MORE: Lumby food drive forges ahead in critical year for food banks

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Feds to soon allow extended family, partners to apply to enter Canada
Next story
Kelowna interior designer brings British delicacies to Okanagan

Just Posted

Ghost Bike memorial for Kelowna paraplegic vandalized

Family and friends were shocked to discover the Ghost Bike memorial broken, mangled and burned

COVID cancels main events of Fall Okanagan Wine Festival

One in 10 wineries at risk of closing - said BC Wine Institute

Kelowna interior designer brings British delicacies to Okanagan

Jules Galloway is the CEO of Evolve Design Build, which has done work for Okanagan organizations

Nuit Blanche bringing a night of art to Kelowna this weekend

The festival takes place at multiple locations from 5 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3.

COVID-19 exposure on Air Canada flight to Kelowna

Those on Air Canada flight 8418 from Vancouver to Kelowna on Sept. 23 were possibly exposed

Feds to soon allow extended family, partners to apply to enter Canada

Those interested in entering the country will have to be approved by federal officials and quarantine

Trump to spend a ‘few days’ at military hospital amid testing positive for COVID-19

White House says the U.S. president remains ‘fatigued’ and had been injected with an experimental antibody cocktail

Royal Canadian Legion adjusts to pandemic with electronic poppy sale pilot

You likely won’t be seeing volunteers with poppy tables out front stores this year

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Metis Nation demands recognition by B.C.

New report highlights inequities in the treatment of Metis in B.C.

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C.’s hospitals still have thousands of empty beds in case of COVID surge

Interior Health at 94 per cent capacity; Fraser Health at 64 per cent

More hate flyers found near Vernon school

It’s the second time notes promoting racist organizations have been scattered in town this week

B.C. VOTES 2020: Wilkinson targets pipeline protesters, promises forest stability

B.C. Liberals vow to grow tree planting, legislate ‘working forest’

Most Read