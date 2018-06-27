Vernon firefighters called to quail rescue

Small bird reportedly stuck in Vernon storm drain

They don’t just put out fires and save human lives. Vernon firefighters are also there to help feathered friends when they can.

A public assistance call for a quail rescue was made to Vernon Fire Rescue Tuesday as the bird had gotten stuck in a storm drain on 29th Avenue across from Morgan’s Glass.

But crews weren’t able to lend a hand as nothing was found in the drain.

“When we got there they had already moved on or weren’t around,” said firefighter Trevor Keenan. “We, unfortunately, didn’t get to do anything, we wanted to help though.”

