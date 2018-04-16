Vernon hosting large bridge event

More than 200 card sharks expected for Silver Star Sectional event at rec centre Friday to Sunday

The bids will be plentiful at the Vernon Recreation Complex auditorium this weekend.

The North Okanagan Duplicate Bridge Club will host the Silver Star Sectional tournament Friday through Sunday.

“This event is attended by more than 200 competitors a day from all over the Okanagan and as far away as Alberta, the U.S., Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland and the Kootenays,” said club director and participant Cindy Stewart.

“There are games for beginners, intermediate and advanced players, one game in the morning and one in the afternoon.”

Bridge is played with four people sitting at a card table using a standard deck of 52 cards. The players across from each other form partnerships as North‑South and East‑West.

Each deal consists of three parts – the auction, where the four players bid in a clockwise rotation describing their hands; the play, where the side that wins the bidding auction tries to take the tricks necessary to fulfill their contract; and scoring.

Players this weekend will compete for points, not money.

“Silver points are awarded in all events at a sectional,” said Stewart.

Results are transmitted to a central office manned by the director in charge. The director combines the results to determine the winners and overall places for participants. Masterpoints awarded are silver.

Sectional tournaments are sanctioned by the American Contract Bridge League, the game’s governing body, and are run by a unit or by a club to which authority has been granted by the ACBL.

Unit 57 is the sponsor for the Silver Star Sectional. It’s made up of clubs and players from Kamloops to Osoyoos, and has more than 700 players in the unit.

The North Okanagan club has more than 250 paid members, and games can be found pretty much every day of the week except Sunday. Lessons are offered in the spring and fall.

For more information contact Mary at 503-2423 or check out the club website at bridgewebs.com/nodbc.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

