Vernon North Okanagan RCMP restricted acess to Advenutre Bay and Canadian Lakeview Estates to residents only Aug. 6 after ordered evacuated due to the White Rock Lake wildfire. (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP)

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP restricted acess to Advenutre Bay and Canadian Lakeview Estates to residents only Aug. 6 after ordered evacuated due to the White Rock Lake wildfire. (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP)

Vernon Mounties witness acts of kindness in wake of White Rock Lake wildfire

RCMP respond to 225 calls, plus aid in evac orders, road closures over the weekend

Vernon Mounties were kept busy over the weekend, responding to 225 requests for assistance and helping evacuate residents due to the rapidly changing White Rock Lake wildfire situation.

Police assisted in issuing evacuation orders, supported road closures and conducted patrols to protect properties in evacuation zones, among their regular calls for assistance.

But, in a post to social media, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said they were reminded why the North Okanagan is a great place to live.

“We witnessed first hand so many instances of family, friends and neighbours coming together to help one another in the face of tragedy,” the post from RCMP reads.

“Your kindness, compassion, generosity and willingness to help those in need are characteristics of the people who make the communities in the North Okanagan such great places to live.”

READ MORE: No OKIB structures lost to date in White Rock Lake Fire

READ MORE: Dozens of fundraisers launched for victims of White Rock Lake wildfire

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Previous story
UPDATE: Spallumcheen, Chase rescind evacuation alerts; warn White Rock Lake wildfire still out of control
Next story
Construction begins on Glenrosa Reservoir

Just Posted

Okanagan Lake (File photo)
Smoke and heat coming to Okanagan valley

Actors from Shakespeare Kelowna took their skills to the small screen during the pandemic. (Richard Knight photo)
After a bumpy pandemic, Kelowna theatre groups are ready for the spotlight

The White Rock Lake wildfire burns near the Westside on Friday night, Aug. 6, 2021. (Steve Wensley - Prime Light Media)
Evacuation order lifted for some on Westside Road, alert still in place

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. Government photo)
Dr. Bonnie Henry, Adrian Dix to host COVID-19 townhall for Interior Health