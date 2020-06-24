Vernon parking meters back in business

With local shops reopening, the city is bringing back meter enforcement July 2

It’s time to start plugging the meter again, after our national holiday.

The City of Vernon advises motorists that bylaw enforcement of on-street parking meters and two hour parking zones resumes Thursday, July 2.

In April, Council temporarily suspended enforcement in these areas, with the exception of enforcement related to safety issues, to encourage people to use the downtown and access businesses that remained open during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that B.C. has entered Phase 2 of the Restart Plan, businesses and service providers have started to reopen, and traffic volumes and short term parking needs have increased across the city.

“The resumption of paid on-street parking meters and limits in two hour parking zones will help encourage more vehicle movement and increase parking access for residents and visitors to the downtown core,” the city states.

Paid parking at all city owned surface parking lots remains in effect.

For information on parking rates and how to pay for parking in Vernon, visit: https://www.vernon.ca/roads-transportation/parking.

