Vernon police probe skatepark theft

Vernon-area parent warns others after son’s bag nabbed by allegedly armed teens

A Vernon-area parent is asking residents to check their teen’s room for a red backpack after her son’s was allegedly stolen from the skatepark in Polson Park Tuesday night.

Karin Vassberg turned to social media to share the experience.

Vassberg said the bag was snagged around 9:30 p.m. March 23 by a group of three allegedly armed with a baton and switchblade.

Vassberg said her son chased the trio for a short while before they got away in a vehicle.

Now, she’s asking for the items to be returned “no questions asked.”

A report has been filed with police and Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Tania Finn said the incident is now under investigation.

