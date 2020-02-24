Close to 40 people from Earth Strike Vernon hold a peaceful rally Sunday, Feb. 23, on the steps of the Vernon Courthouse, protesting colonial violence against Wet’suwet’en land defenders. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Vernon protest draws close to 40 people

Earth Strike Vernon holds peaceful rally in support of Wet’suwet’en people and land

Chilly temperatures. Snow. Chilly reactions.

Close to 40 people showed up during a Sunday morning snowfall supporting climate action group Earth Strike Vernon and its three-hour peaceful protest on the steps of the Vernon Courthouse.

The protestors are upset by what it calls colonial violence being shown to Wet’suwet’en land defenders in B.C. opposing a proposed pipeline through unceded territory.

WATCH:

The rally drew support from passersby in vehicles along 27th Street, as well as some negative reaction.

“We’ve had a couple of shouts and a couple of middle fingers, but other than that, that’s just what we normally get at our Earth Strike protests against climate change,” said Earth Strike municipal organizer Taylor Louis, whose group was buoyed by an improvement in Sunday’s weather to include sunshine during the rally. “It’s been mostly good reaction so that’s a win for me.”

READ MORE: Climate action strikes to continue in Vernon

Louis said immediate steps must be taken to bring an end to the aggressions of the Canadian state against the Wet’suwet’en people, and did not rule out more peaceful rallies.

Earth Strike Vernon is a municipal chapter of the larger Earth Strike International, an organization devoted to climate justice.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

protest

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
CRA puts focus on paper returns as tax-filing season opens

Just Posted

Crews called to overnight fire in Ellison

Kelowna Fire first received the call around 9:55 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP make arrest in fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Elijah Beauregard

An 18-year-old woman is in police custody facing a manslughter charge.

Kelowna Firefighters douse suspicious hedge fire

A 30’ section of cedar hedge burned prompting an RCMP investigation.

West Kelowna director nominated for Juno Award

Johnny Jansen directed B.C. band Said the Whale’s ‘Record Shop’ video

West Kelowna Warriors edge Vernon Vipers 6-4

The teams meet again on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. for the final game of regular season

VIDEO: 2020 BC Winter Games wrap up in Fort St. John as torch passes to Maple Ridge

More than 1,000 athletes competed in the 2020 BC Winter Games

Vernon protest draws close to 40 people

Earth Strike Vernon holds peaceful rally in support of Wet’suwet’en people and land

CRA puts focus on paper returns as tax-filing season opens

The federal tax collector expects to handle about two million paper returns this calendar year out of roughly 26 million filings

StatCan says 3.2 million living in poverty, including 566,000 children

The child poverty rate of 8.2 per cent however is little changed from 2017

Teck withdraws application for Frontier mine, citing discourse over climate change

The Vancouver-based company said it will take a $1.13-billion writedown on the Frontier project in Alberta

B.C. VIEWS: Pipeline dispute highlights need for clarity

As the B.C. treaty process grinds on, uncertainty remains

First win, fifth win highlight BC Senior Curling finals

Donna Mychaluk wins first title after finishing second five times; Wes Craig takes fifth crown

Still six cases of COVID-19 in B.C. despite reports of Air Canada passenger: ministry

Health ministry wouldn’t comment on specific flight routes

Supporters of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs block CN Railway tracks in Vancouver

Part of a series of blockades nationwide

Most Read