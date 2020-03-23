Gas dipped below $1 in Vernon on March 23, 2020, at several stations. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)

Okanagan pumps dip below $1

A dollar can’t buy you much these days, but today it can get you a litre of gas

A dollar can’t buy you much these days, but today, it can buy you a litre of gas in Kelowna or Vernon.

According to GasBuddy, at least three pumps in the city are selling at 99.9.

The Centax on Pleasant Valley Road and 46th Avenue, and two Super Save locations are recorded at the low-low price of 99-cents.

Husky, Canadian Tire and Petro Canada also rolled back their marquee.

Gas stations in Penticton are also selling at 99.9.

One Esso in Salmon Arm is reportedly pumping gas for only 94.9.

Meanwhile, prices began to dip below the dollar line on March 19 in Metro Vancouver.

Meanwhile, gas in Calgary, Alta., is 33-cents cheaper at a mind-boggling 66.9 per litre.

READ MORE: Local states of emergency to be lifted amid provincewide declaration: Vernon mayor

READ MORE: Vernon council doesn’t want to prevent people from playing outside, mayor says

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna council endorses $126 million in 2020 budget carryovers

Just Posted

Kelowna council endorses $126 million in 2020 budget carryovers

Budget carryovers include $126 million in operating and capital carryover expenditures

CHL cancels 2020 Memorial Cup in Kelowna due to COVID-19 concerns

It will be the first time in CHL history that the trophy will not be awarded

Kelowna band Andrew Judah live streams concert for community

Andrew Judah hosted a live-stream concert on Sunday with over 60 viewers from around the world

Central Okanagan playgrounds close due to COVID-19 concerns

The closures are to prevent the spread of the virus

Surrey man arrested after woman screams for help in Kelowna

Police are asking for information from witnesses as the investigation continues

WATCH: Interior Health sets up drive-thru testing in Kelowna

The site is not for drop-ins and is only by appointment

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Okanagan pumps dip below $1

A dollar can’t buy you much these days, but today it can get you a litre of gas

B.C. moves to prevent people being fired due to COVID-19 consequences

Employment law changes cover isolation, child care, travel bans

Dyer: Getting Okanagan lakeshore properties off natural gas

Kristy Dyer is a columnist for Black Press Media who writes about the environment

Cities warned from declaring local states of emergency, Abbotsford mayor says

Mayor Henry Braun says solicitor general discouraged such declarations, warning of ‘chaos’

B.C. announces $5 billion financial relief for COVID-19 pandemic

Renters, small business to get assistance quickly, John Horgan says

Secwepemc leaders: ‘Stay safe, stay healthy, stay connected’

Leaders of 16 First Nations set out priorities for surviving the coronavirus pandemic

Summerland mayor provides daily messages during COVID-19 pandemic

Initial message on March 23 reinforced importance of social distancing, self-isolation

Most Read