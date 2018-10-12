Vernon RCMP impound truck going 55 km/h over limit

The vehicle was observed travelling north bound at allegedly 155 km in a 100 km speed zone.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP impounded a truck going more than 55 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 97A in Spallumcheen on Thursday.

The incident happened at 8:51 a.m., a Vernon RCMP officer was conducting speed related patrols in the area of Highway 97A and Otter Lake Crossroads when a vehicle was observed travelling northbound at 155 km/h in a 100 km speed zone.

The officer conducted a road stop with the subject vehicle, a black Dodge truck, which was subsequently impounded for seven days. The driver was also issued a $368 fine under the motor vehicle act for excessive speed.

“This is a good reminder to all motorists that the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is committed to reducing speed-related incidents on our Highways,” said Const. Kelly Brett. “Speed and distracted driving are some of the leading causes of motor vehicle incidents and the RCMP are asking motorists to slow down and pay attention to the roads and posted signs.”

B.C. penalties associated with speed:

* Excessive Speed: $368 to$483 (three points & vehicle impoundment) — Exceeded by 41 km to 60 km/h and 60 km/h or more.

* Speed against a municipal or highway sign: $138 to &196 (three points) — Exceeded by less than 21 km/h and 21 km/h to 40 km/hr

* Drive without due care and attention: $368 (six points)

* Drive without consideration: $196 (six points)

For more information on the Motor Vehicle Act visit: http://www.bclaws.ca/EPLibraries/bclaws_new/document/ID/freeside/96318_00 .

