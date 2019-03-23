Okanagan Bench Road is again closed following landslide. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

Vernon road closed again following landslide

The road that was reopened Thursday morning was closed again Friday following geotechnical engineer report.

Okanagan Bench Road is again closed.

The Vernon road was first closed the night of Wednesday, March 20 after a small landslide left the road covered in debris and mud and prevented traffic from flowing through the area. Crews cleaned street of debris and reopened Thursday morning. Now, based on a geotechnical engineer’s report, the City has closed the road again, effective Friday night.

“The instability of the bank and the ongoing water saturation has the potential to impact the roadway and traffic with deposits of mud and debris,” read the press release from the City of Vernon. “City crews will continue to monitor the situation and will provide and update once the road has been reopened.”

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

