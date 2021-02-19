The Vernon School District will get $130,629 for a new 76-passenger school bus. - Morning Star file photo

Vernon school bus fees jump to $200

Increase for eligible riders is up from $25

Kids who currently ride the school bus for $25 will be paying a lot more this year.

The Vernon School District has increased rider fees to $200 across the board, and $300 for some.

Eligible riders (those within the catchment area of their school) currently pay $25 but the fee is increasing to $200 for the 2021-22 year.

“This is absolutely insane,” parent Shannon Roach said.

French immersion students, and those in other programs of choice, will pay even more: $300.

The fee for courtesy riders within their school catchment will remain the same at $200. While those taking the bus to a school outside of their catchment area will pay $300.

“Should the rider need a second route, the same fee will apply for the second route,” reads the transportation rider fee schedule, which was approved Feb. 17. “Should the rider’s second address be located on the same route as the first address, only one rider fee will apply.”

Students who only take the bus one way will get a 50 per cent discount on the rider fee. But students who only ride the bus for one semester will not.

There are some discounts for those with more than two children. Family ridership fees are reduced by 50 per cent for the third child. The fourth and any additional children will only be charged $25 each.

The increased fees are needed to cover expenses, including six new routes required to implement eligible ridership from programs of choice at a cost of $50,000 per route. The increase in fees would bring in an estimated extra $300,000 if the same number of students continue to ride the bus.

The District Parent Advisory Council (DPAC) had urged the school board to implement a lower fee.

“We believe that a fee range between $110-150 would be more than sufficient to cover the initially estimated shortfalls to align with the transportation policy,” DPAC transportation task force said in a letter to the board.

READ MORE: Proposed Vernon school bus changes back on board

READ MORE: LETTER: Vernon school bus policy unfair

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

SchoolsTransportation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fraud attempt: Armstrong mayor doesn’t actually need $700 in gift cards
Next story
Additional tax will silence CP Rail train whistles near Shuswap homes

Just Posted

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
59 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

The total number of cases in the region is now at 7,131

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2020, file photo, Heather Brown, right, is tested for COVID-19 at a new walk-up testing site at Seattle’s Chief Sealth High School. The COVID-19 pandemic was Washington state’s top story for 2020. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
One new COVID-19 case detected in Big White cluster: IH

Of the total 237 cases, 226 people have since recovered

(GoFundMe)
Community rallies behind Kelowna teen in need of service dog

Over $4,000 raised in a day for Jamison, who struggles from a variety of mental health challenges

https://www.kelowna.ca/parks-recreation/parks-beaches/parks-beaches-listing/stuart-park
Ice skating at Stuart Park rink comes to a close

The last day to free skate is Feb. 28

(Contributed/School District 23)
‘Courageous’ Central Okanagan students tackle topics of equity, anti-racism

Students participate in Harmony Day for 14th year in a row

This illustration provided by NASA shows the Perseverance rover, bottom, landing on Mars. Hundreds of critical events must execute perfectly and exactly on time for the rover to land safely on Feb. 18, 2021. Entry, Descent, and Landing, or “EDL,” begins when the spacecraft reaches the top of the Martian atmosphere, traveling nearly 12,500 mph (20,000 kph). EDL ends about seven minutes after atmospheric entry, with Perseverance stationary on the Martian surface. (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)
Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Here are this week’s most impactful stories from the Okanagan-Shuswap and around the world

FILE – People feed gulls on the beach during spring break Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Despite travel rules, 16% of Canadians planning to leave country for spring break: survey

Sixty-three per cent of Canadians said they’re considering at least one of a variety of activities.

Crime Stoppers is hoping someone can ID this suspect who broke into a medical clinic between 10:22 and 11:40 p.m., Feb. 11, 2021, on Hill Road in Lake Country. (Contributed)
Help sought for Lake Country business hit by theft

Counselling clinic one of two victims in Feb. 11 crime, suspect being sought

This bobcat got stuck to the traintrack in below freezing temperatures in Trail, B.C. A quick thinking train conductor freed it with warm water. (Coby Reid/Facebook)
Bobcat frozen to train track near Trail rescued by a train conductor

Below freezing temperatures in B.C. caused the wild cat to get stuck

Former professional practices lawyer suspended for faking expense claims. (File photo)
B.C. lawyer overseeing professional standards at society suspended for faking expense claims

He had previously been the Manager for Professional Conduct

(file)
Vernon mayor says handgun regulations TBD if passed by feds

Mayor Victor Cumming says if new bill is passed, topic would be up to ‘council’s decision making’

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Penticton’s sun goddess statue has been vandalized with red paint. (Anne Ramey / Facebook)
South Okanagan statue targeted by vandals for second time

The sun goddess statue near the Penticton hospital has attracted more unwanted attention

Manslaughter trial set for November 2020 in Red Deer Court of Queen’s Bench. (File photo by Advocate staff)
Act of extreme violence:’ Alberta man gets life in prison for killing two children

The man, who cannot be named, stabbed the children to death

Most Read