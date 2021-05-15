Vernon Search and Rescue's Legacy vessel is returning to Okanagan Lake for boating season, the society said Friday, May 14, 2021. (VSAR photo)

Vernon Search and Rescue vessel returns to Okanagan Lake

VSAR’s Legacy is back with a fresh coat of paint and some other upgrades

When boaters return to Okanagan waters this time of year, so too does the Legacy.

The Vernon Search and Rescue’s Legacy vessel is leaving the lot beside the regional district offices to return to Okanagan Lake, where it provides timely emergency support over the course of boating season.

This time the Legacy is sporting a fresh coat of orange paint and some other upgrades, the society said on Facebook Friday, May 14.

“Once again, a really big thanks to the Vernon Yacht Club for providing us with a safe and secure spot to store Legacy which allows us to quickly respond on Okanagan Lake,” said the VSAR team, extending thanks also to “all of the boaters who give us priority at the boat launches when we are responding to a task, as well as the parking lot attendants at the local launches.”

Boat rescues are among the many services provided by VSAR’s more than 50 volunteers on standby every day of the year, serving the North Okanagan and beyond with its heli-winch team.

VSAR credited the following people and businesses for the support they give to the group’s three boats and their crews:

• Dan’s Mobile – Daniel Hoekstra

• Tune-A-Boat Marine- Drew Leger

• Interior Communications – Brad Ball & Brent Davies

• Bumper to Bumper Auto/Gilbert’s Supply Co.

• Eagle Industries

• Les Hillier Trucking

• Regional District of North Okanagan

• All the SAR members who spent so much time getting all of the boats ready to go this season

