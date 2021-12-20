Vernon snowboarder found dead in ravine at SilverStar Resort

The victim was a Vernon man in his 40s

A snowboarder who fell into a ravine on SilverStar Mountain Resort on Saturday, died at the scene after being discovered by a skier.

The skier noticed the man’s board sticking out of the snow in the Putnam Creek area of the mountain, about 11:20 a.m. Dec. 18.

RCMP was called to the mountain after being notified that a snowboarder had been found unconscious, in an area of complex terrain that was closed at the time due to poor conditions.

Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, explained that efforts to resuscitate the individual were unsuccessful and he was declared deceased at the scene.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased, those who attempted to rescue him, and everyone impacted by this tragedy,” said Terleski.

The snowboarder was identified as a Vernon man in his 40s, and due to privacy, his name will not be released.

“In the wake of Saturday’s incident, we at SilverStar Mountain Resort offer our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased,” said the Star’s Ian Jenkins, director of sales, marketing and accommodation.

The BC Coroners Service was notified of the death and is now investigating to determine the circumstances of how the person came to their unexpected death.

READ MORE: 1 person dead at SilverStar ski resort near Vernon; investigation ongoing

READ MORE: North Okanagan Gleaners cap busy year with a million meals

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

skiingVernon