Vernon Superstore sees long lineups amid COVID-19

Shopping during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic looks a lot different than usual, but lineups outside grocery stores, banks and other retail outlets highlights the fact people are following the advice of public health officials to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry banned gatherings of more than 50 people on March 16 and stores have taken the instructions from the province’s top doctor to heart.

New protocols have seen stores install Plexiglass to protect employees, temporarily stop the use of personal cups and reusable bags; and mark the floor with tape to reinforce the appropriate social distancing between shoppers — two metres.

British Columbians have been instructed by health officials to stay at home as much as they can and avoid all unnecessary travel.

Meanwhile, Vernon shoppers were lined up around the Superstore Saturday, April 4.

Shoppers with carts lined the entrance way Saturday afternoon as shoppers tried to complete their essential shopping.

Lineups inside the grocery store crawled from the front tills past the pharmacy — nearly half the length of the store.

Although moving pretty quickly, the daunting lineups are a result of that necessary social distancing.

Several grocery stores, Superstore included, offer online shopping and curbside pickup, however the grocery giant said it’s seeing an increase in use and is working rapidly to adapt to the increased demand for the service.

A Loblaws public relations specialist said wait times for online orders vary by location, but the company is doing its best to fulfill orders as quickly as possible.

“In some areas where demand is particularly high, wait times for pick up or delivery could take a few days,” the spokesperson said in email on March 25.

