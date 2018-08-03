Vernon women sent to hospital after crash in Lake Country

Two women were sent to the hospital Thursday night after a crash in Lake Country.

On Aug. 2, at 5:28 p.m., the RCMP was called to assist the BC Ambulance Service, who were responding to a report of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 97 at the intersection of Oceola Road. The collision involved a brown Buick Century sedan and red Dodge pickup truck. The force of the impact rolled the full-size Dodge pickup truck onto its side, according to the RCMP in a news release.

The driver and sole occupant of the brown Buick sedan, an 18-year-old Vernon woman, suffered serious, however believed to be non-life threatening injuries. She was medically assessed at the scene and transported by BC Ambulance Service to the hospital for treatment, the release said.

The driver of the red Dodge pickup truck, a 57-year-old woman also from Vernon, was also transported to hospital suffering from what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries, the RCMP said in a news release. Her dog, who was also inside her vehicle at the time, was examined by a veterinarian and is seemingly uninjured.

“Although no independent witnesses to the crash remained at the scene,” said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “Our investigators believe that the driver the red Dodge pickup truck was northbound on the highway when it collided with the brown Buick sedan travelling east through the intersection on Oceola Road.”

If you witnessed this crash and have not yet spoken to police, or you have dash camera footage that captures the collision or a portion of the collision, you are urged to contact the Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-2288.

