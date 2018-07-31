Veterans still facing difficulty accessing benefits, ombudsman says

Guy Parent released his 2018 report card Tuesday detailing the government’s response

Canada’s veterans ombudsman says that while the federal government has implemented a number of his recommendations over the years, veterans are still facing difficulty accessing some benefits and services they’ve long been entitled to.

Guy Parent released his 2018 report card Tuesday detailing the government’s response to recommendations made by the ombudsman’s office over the past 10 years.

Parent says that progress has been made on the veterans file since his update last year, adding that the government has addressed 72 per cent of his recommendations, or 46 out of 64.

Parent says the most important recommendations of the remaining 18 left untouched include ensuring that veterans are being reimbursed for treatment expenses under the Veterans Well-being Act, and that reimbursement is retroactive to the date of the original application, like it is under the Pension Act.

Another recommendation encourages the Liberal government to amend the Veterans Well-being Act to allow a single Canadian Armed Forces member with no dependent children to designate a family member to apply for and receive the death benefit.

Parent says he will keep a close watch on the government’s actions and the remaining recommendations.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Filmmakers want to tell story of missing Sun Peaks man
Next story
Average millennial could wait 150+ years to buy home in one B.C. city: report

Just Posted

Kelowna judge weeps, defence lawyer cries foul

Defense claims Kelowna judge who wept after victim impact statement has ‘overall tone of bias’.

Election packages available for Lake Country candidates

Packages are available for those who wish to run in the next municipal election

District of Lake Country wins award for new website

The website was launched at the end of January

Crews challenge by hot temperatures and terrain for wildfire near Peachland

Smoke may still be visible as crews maintain fire lines for the Mount Eneas wildfire

Wildfire crews mop up hotspots for Okanagan Mountain Park fire

The Goode’s Creek wildfire remains out of control

Filmmakers want to tell story of missing Sun Peaks man

Three Kamloops movie makers hope to tell the story of Ryan Shtuka’s disappearance.

Placer Mountain fire in the Similkameen grows to 1,521 hectares in size

BC Wildfire Service continues to work to get Placer Mountain Fire under control

RCMP assist coroner in investigation of body near Lumby

Vernon Search and Rescue located body near south end of Mabel Lake up steep embankment

Snowy Mountain fire near Keremeos increases by 1,000 hectares

As of Tuesday, July 31, the Snowy Mountain fire has grown to 3,050 hectares in size

Lightning strike leads to wildfire near Vavenby

Wildfire crews are responding to a blaze in a forested area in… Continue reading

Boaters urged to stay sober on B.C. Day long weekend

Statistics suggest 40 per cent of all boating deaths involve alcohol impairment

B.C. Highway 1 widening to Alberta demanded for decades

Future sections to use union-only construction deal

Lookout helps crew attack Glenfir wildfire

Naramata fire remains held at 100 hectares

Morning shakeup at Okanagan radio stations

Brian Martin moving crosstown to join Vernon’s Beach Radio from Sun FM

Most Read