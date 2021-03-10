Kelowna Law Courts. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

Kelowna Law Courts. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

Alleged victim testifies about sexual assault in Vernon teacher’s trial

One of Anoop Klair’s alleged victims detailed his allegations in court on Wednesday

The trial of a former Vernon teacher charged with several historic sex crimes continued in Kelowna on Wednesday (March 10) with another of his alleged victims taking the stand.

Anoop Singh Klair, 40, is charged with sexual assault with a weapon, three counts of sexual assault, and four counts of sexual interference – one with a child under 16 and three with children under 14. The offences are all alleged to have occurred between late-1999 and 2003.

The alleged victim testified Klair touched him inappropriately in the summer of 2002 when he was just nine years old. A publication ban protects most of the details he shared as they could reveal the identity of Klair’s alleged victims.

The man said he never came forward about the incident as a child because he was scared and didn’t understand what happened due to his age.

“I was afraid I’d get in trouble for something.”

The first time he fully opened up about the incident was when he reported it to police in 2018, he testified.

Now working through his trauma with a counsellor, he said repressed memories containing further specifics about the incident and its repercussions continue to pop up.

“I remember going into Grade 5, I had difficulty urinating in front of other people. Before (the alleged sexual assault), I had no issues with that.”

Under cross-examination, defence counsel tried to expose inconsistencies in the alleged victim’s memory of the event, suggesting he had suppressed the incident for several years and he only came forward after hearing another alleged victim was planning to do so.

“I accepted it happened to me the moment it happened to me,” he testified, saying he never forgot what happened to him.

Klair still holds a valid teaching certificate but signed an undertaking in November 2018 barring him from teaching pending the resolution of a matter before the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation. It is unclear whether the matter is related to his criminal charges. A search of Klair’s name in the regulation’s discipline database returned no results.

It is unknown where, or if, Klair was employed as a teacher before signing the undertaking.

The alleged offences happened before Klair earned his Bachelor of Education degree; he would have been in his late teens and early 20s at the time.

The trial continues.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Supreme Courtsexual assault

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Penticton city council meets to discuss BC Housing demands
Next story
Bats begin to hang out as spring approaches in the Okanagan

Just Posted

A pharmacist prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a pharmacy prototype clinic in Halifax on March 9, 2021. The CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
B.C. vaccine rollout: Seniors aged 85+ can register for COVID immunization Thursday

Originally, registration for 85 to 89 year olds was expected to open Monday, March 15

Minister Adrian Dix looks through a copy copy of phase two in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Premier John Horgan looks on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Interior Health reports 42 new cases of COVID-19

Fourteen people in the region are currently in hospital with the virus, five of whom are in intensive care

Canyon Falls Middle School. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
COVID-19 exposure at Kelowna’s Canyon Falls Middle School

Exposure dates noted as March 4 and 5

Team B.C. defeated Team Northwest Territories 10-5 in nine ends Wednesday, March 10, at the Tim Hortons Brier Canadian men’s curling championship in Calgary. (CANADIAN PRESS - file photo)
B.C. bounces back at Brier with decisive win

A 10-5 win over the Northwest Territories leaves B.C. at 2-4 and on the outside looking in for a championship round berth

Kelowna Law Courts. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Alleged victim testifies about sexual assault in Vernon teacher’s trial

One of Anoop Klair’s alleged victims detailed his allegations in court on Wednesday

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about COVID-19 vaccination program at the B.C. legislature, March 8, 2020. (B.C. government)
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine begins arriving in B.C.

Another 531 cases, 51 variants, confirmed in B.C. Wednesday

A pharmacist prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a pharmacy prototype clinic in Halifax on March 9, 2021. The CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
B.C. government won’t release Telus contract on vaccine appointment call centres

Premier John Horgan and Health Minister Adrian Dix were repeatedly asked during question period

Pathways
Interior Health not budging on decision to pull funding from Penticton addictions centre

IH will start hiring a team soon to take over addiction services

BC Housing has proposed that Victory Church shelter at 352 Winnipeg Street in Penticton be extended until March 31, 2022. It was originally intended to be a shelter April 1, 2021. (Jesse Day - Western News)
Penticton city council meets to discuss BC Housing demands

BC Housing said it may override council’s decision to reject shelter extension

Japanese-Canadian dancer Jennifer inside a newly-installed “dance bubble,” part of Tourism Vancouver’s latest effort to draw locals back to the downtown core. (Small Stage)
VIDEO: Array of COVID-safe ‘dance bubbles’ installed in downtown Vancouver

Nighttime performances scheduled to take place every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday this month

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The virtual 2021 BC Tourism and Hospitality Conference meets virtually March 8 to 12.
B.C. tourism sector targets ‘Mission Possible’ during virtual conference

Tourism Industry Association of BC and the BC Hotel Association co-host conference March 8 to 12

A passenger bus involved in an accident along a logging road Friday night is carried from the crash scene by a tow-truck near Bamfield, B.C. on Saturday, September 14, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Coroner says lack of seatbelts a factor in fatal Bamfield bus crash

2019 rollover killed two 18-year-old University of Victoria students during a field trip

(Black Press Media files)
160,000 individuals, couples still waiting to receive their BC Recovery Benefit

Finance ministry says that 2.3 million people have applied so far

Most Read