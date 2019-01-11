Victims sought after suspected voyeur arrested at UBC

The unnamed man was arrested for obstruction and later released

RCMP at the University of British Columbia want to speak to any other possible victims following an alleged incident of voyeurism and the arrest of a suspect.

A police news release says officers at the Point Grey campus were called on Jan. 3.

It says the victim reported a cellphone in a distinctive black case with a cubed and striped pattern had been placed over the top of a stall in a public women’s washroom just before 10 p.m.

RCMP say when officers arrived they detained a possible suspect.

The unnamed man was arrested for obstruction and later released.

Police say the case is ”active and ongoing,” and anyone who may have had a similar experience is urged to call the RCMP’s Point Grey detachment.

