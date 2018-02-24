Victory lap to honour Serwa

Big White Ski Resort did a victory lap to honour the skier who won gold in the Olympics

Kelsey Serwa is getting a victory lap at Big White Ski Resort.

“On behalf of everyone at the resort, we would like to congratulate Serwa on her gold medal performance yesterday in women’s ski cross.

“To celebrate her gold medal, Big White staff decided to take a victory lap in her honour down the Serwa’s run, which was named after Kelsey’s grandfather, Cliff Serwa, who co-founded the resort back in 1963,” said Big White in a press release.

