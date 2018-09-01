VIDEO: Cougars at play in B.C. backyard

Woman spots pair of juvenile cougars in her yard

A Vancouver Island resident had a surprise when she looked out her kitchen window Thursday morning: two juvenile cougars were playing in her yard.

“I was just sitting in my kitchen, having coffee, getting my daughter breakfast, and … I just caught a glimpse out of my kitchen window. I knew exactly what it was,” said Saffina Welch, who moved to the Buckley Bay area of the Comox Valley, from Vancouver earlier this summer. “I just made sure my dog was inside, because he sometimes likes to sleep on the deck. But he was [inside] so I grabbed my phone, went into the bathroom for a better viewing spot and started shooting.

“The footage isn’t good, because I believe in watching, as opposed to videoing. But it was a pretty cool thing to experience.”

Welch said she has observed many animals in the wild, but had never seen a cougar before.

“I used to be a biologist, so I have spent a lot of time [studying] bears, wolves and other animals… so looking for a cougar, I wasn’t expecting it to be in my back yard. It’s been on my bucket list for a long time, so I’m pretty happy, because I’ve got a lot of colleagues who’ve never seen one.”

Welch figures the pair to be approximately a year old.

“They looked like siblings. They didn’t look big… a friend of mine with similar experience figures they were from last year’s litter.”

She said she contacted the BC Conservation Service to advise officials of the sighting.

“Not that I felt it was a risk… but I believe sightings like this should be reported – the good, as well as the bad.”


terry.farrell@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Updated: Residents rescued from house fire in West Kelowna
Next story
Snoozed through the news? We’ve got you covered

Just Posted

Update: Flames and smoke from Old Tom Creek wildfire visible 15 km west of Keremeos

High winds yesterday and last night may have jeopardized the established containment lines

Snoozed through the news? We’ve got you covered

Each week we’ll highlight popular stories from the week in Kelowna and Lake Country

Updated: Residents rescued from house fire in West Kelowna

Emergency crews are on scene of a house fire on Guidi Road

Watch out for hazy skies in the Okanagan

A thin veil of smoke is still covering the Okanagan Saturday

Lake Country firefighters meet Facebook famous deer

Crews got a chance to meet the deer who cuddled up to firefighters near Burns Lake

Meet the chef: Kelowna sous chef inspired by helping others cook

Darren Kashin is mentoring aspiring chefs at the Craft Beer Market

Okanagan display of National Geographic exhibition wrapping up

The exhibit at Liquidity Winery is the only display of the Photo Ark in Canada this year

VIDEO: Cougars at play in B.C. backyard

Woman spots pair of juvenile cougars in her yard

Trump warns Congress not to ‘interfere’ with NAFTA negotiations

Congress must approve any rewrite of the deal, and could refuse to endorse one that excludes Canada

Wolves kill dog on Tofino beach

“It looks like [the dog] wandered out onto the beach and was attacked by the wolves and killed.”

Ryga Fest promises a music-filled weekend in Summerland

The festival is in honour of late Canadian playwright and Summerland resident George Ryga

Wildfire near Okanagan Falls is held by wildfire crews

A Fire west of the town closed the highway last night

Prisoner charged after alleged Vancouver General Hospital escape

Andrew Barry Dollman charged with assaulting peace officer with weapon, escaping from lawful custody

Cool Creek wildfire unaffecfted by high winds

The wildfire is currently classified as out of control by BC Wildfire Service

Most Read