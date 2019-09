The storm took place late at night Sept. 7

A thunderstorm lit up the sky over Revelstoke on Sept. 7 and Nick St-germain got some of it on camera. (Submitted)

Nick St-germain, a Revelstoke resident, captured this epic footage of a thunderstorm over the city on Sept. 7.

Despite the numerous strikes, BC Wildfire services has no reports of wildfires in the area.

