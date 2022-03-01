Video: Firefighters responding to Shuswap barn blaze

Firefighters arrive at the scene of a barn fire on Notch Hill Road on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (Dan Riopel photo)

Firefighters are responding to a blaze near Sorrento.

Salmon Arm resident Dan Riopel said a barn is burning on a property just past the railway overpass on Notch Hill Road.

“It’s quite the scene, that’s for sure,” said Riopel, who was working in the area when he saw smoke. “I could see the smoke just starting as I was travelling. I went down that road and sure enough the barn is ablaze.”

Riopel saw fire trucks arrive on scene. While he didn’t see any people at the barn, he said horses on the property appeared to be panicking.

“Hopefully somebody is going to help those horses,” said Riopel. “I don’t think they were in any immediate danger. You can imagine a big inferno like that… you can see them running between the fences and they just don’t know what to do.”

More to come

Read more: VIDEO: West Kootenay man saves deer from freezing river

hr width=”75%”>

lachlan@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

fireShuswap