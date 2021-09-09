VIDEO: Grass fire sparked in North Okanagan snuffed by citizens

About a dozen people jumped to action after wheel flies off boat trailer

About a dozen people stopped to douse a grass fire that was sparked off Highway 6 near Cherryville Monday. (Cam Brooks photo)

The quick actions of some passersby stopped a grass fire from getting out of control in Cherryville Monday.

Sarah McDonnell was driving home on Highway 6 from a long weekend of camping when the tire blew off her boat trailer, sparking a grass fire on the side of the road.

“Luckily for me there was some amazing people on the road and they stepped into action and we teamed up and got this fire out before it got out of control,” said the Vernon resident.

Not only did about a dozen people promptly start throwing dirt and water on the fire, but a passing motorcyclist caught the action on video on his helmet camera.

Bob Forlund owns the field where the fire was sparked and is grateful for all involved.

“It was out before i could even get down the driveway with water,” Forlund said.

It’s believed hot grease from the tire rim is what started the fire in the tinder-dry grass.

“Everything happened so fast,” McDonnell said.

